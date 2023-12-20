Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong") is pleased to announce the quarterly regular cash distributions for its ETFs, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 8, 2024.

ETF Name Trading Symbol Distribution Amount

(Per Unit) Forstrong Global Income ETF (ETF Units) FINC $0.2357 Forstrong Global Growth ETF (ETF Units) FGRW $0.2718 Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF (ETF Units) FINE $0.1506

There is no regular cash distribution for the Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF (ETF Units) (ticker "FEME") for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

About Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 2001, Forstrong is a trusted global macro investment manager with specialized international expertise. Our active macro investment process is used by the firm's clients to meet the challenges of today's new economic and geopolitical realities. Forstrong is an independently owned firm with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Kelowna.

Forstrong Global® and the Forstrong Global® logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. in Canada.

Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. ETFs units are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on the TSX or another exchange or marketplace and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no assurance that ETF units will trade at prices that reflect their net asset value per unit. If ETF units are purchased or sold on the TSX or another exchange or marketplace, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There can be no assurance that an active public market for ETF units will develop or be sustained. There is no guarantee that the ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there are risks involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts of each ETF is available at www.forstrongetfs.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. news wire services.

For further information please visit www.forstrongetfs.com or contact us at funds@forstrong.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Karen Tsang, 1-888-419-6715.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191617

SOURCE: Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc.