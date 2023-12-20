Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166 ) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce a new collaboration between its wholly owned subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy" or the Platform") and BitGo Trust Company's ("BitGo") Go Network, a secure and efficient settlement platform designed for real-time asset transfers and transactions. With this partnership, Bitbuy will soon offer enhanced settlement and liquidity solutions to its institutional partners.

The Go Network provides their partners secure, real-time settlement solutions, allowing instantaneous settlement of fiat and digital assets between parties on the network.

Key Features of the Go Network:

Secure, Real-Time Settlement: Instantly settle USD and digital assets between parties on the network.

Go Network clients can settle transactions with any other Go Network client, including leading institutions, exchanges, and market makers.

Funds are settled in real-time, 24/7 using the internal ledger system, streamlining operations with a simple user interface and API suite.

"Joining forces with BitGo's Go Network aligns with our commitment to providing innovative and secure financial solutions," shared Dean Skurka, President and Chief Executive Officer of WonderFi. "This collaboration allows us to leverage the cutting-edge settlement capabilities of the Go Network, providing our institutional clients with faster and more secure settlement options."

Matt Ballenswei, Head of Go Network at BitGo, commented on the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to welcome Bitbuy and the WonderFi ecosystem to the BitGo Go Network. Our secure settlement solutions, combined with Bitbuy's commitment to innovation, will empower their businesses to settle transactions faster and with greater control."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns, operates, incubates, and invests across the global digital asset ecosystem. They own and operate two of Canada's most well-known and established crypto trading platforms Coinsquare and Bitbuy, as well as SmartPay, a global crypto payment processing platform. WonderFi is also the largest shareholder of Tetra Trust Company, a leading Canadian digital asset custodian.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1 billion, WonderFi boasts one of the largest communities of crypto investors within a single regulated ecosystem in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

ABOUT BITGO



BitGo provides the most secure and scalable wallet solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, staking and trading, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike.

Founded in 2013, BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets and established BitGo New York Trust in 2021. In 2022, BitGo launched institutional-grade staking, DeFi, NFT and Web3 services. BitGo secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and supports more than 700 digital assets within its platform. BitGo provides the security and operational backbone for more than 1500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms.

BitGo is backed by Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.bitgo.com.

