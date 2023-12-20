Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record liquidity across its global natural gas futures markets, including record open interest in ICE's Henry Hub natural gas futures market.

On December 18, 2023, ICE reached record open interest of 20.2 million across its global natural gas futures markets. This includes record open interest of 17.9 million across North American natural gas futures and record open interest of 7.6 million in ICE's Henry Hub natural gas futures market, surpassing the record last set in ICE Henry Hub on April 24, 2013.

"The benefits to customers of ICE's focus on building a truly global energy platform, underpinned by such a broad range of liquid benchmarks across the entire energy spectrum, is resulting in more customers choosing ICE's markets to manage the complexity of their risk management needs," said Trabue Bland, SVP, Futures Markets at ICE. "Customers are increasingly recognizing the meaningful margin offsets available when trading and clearing their global natural gas and wider energy exposure at ICE, helping build a momentum of liquidity and capital efficient trading."

ICE offers the broadest range of benchmarks to support natural gas markets, including ICE's global natural gas benchmark TTF and supporting TTF 1st line contract, the U.S. natural gas benchmark Henry Hub, the Canadian natural gas benchmark AECO, ICE's U.K. natural gas benchmark NBP, and ICE JKM LNG (Platts), the benchmark price for natural gas for North-East Asia. Through ICE's Henry Hub futures, ICE offers customers the most liquid markets to manage longer term exposure to U.S. natural gas prices, with participants drawn to the liquidity available out to October 2033.

Open interest across ICE's total futures and options markets hit a record 86.5 million contracts on December 14, 2023, while on December 15, 2023, ICE's global commodity futures and options markets reached record open interest of approximately 58 million and ICE's global energy futures and options markets reached record open interest of 53.2 million. ICE offers customers the most liquid markets in the world to trade energy derivatives.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231219203480/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Jess Tatham

jess.tatham@ice.com

+44 7377 947136

ICE Investor Contact:

Katia Gonzalez

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882