

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Yongming Wu will now also lead Taobao and Tmall, the company's core e-commerce division. He is replacing Trudy Dai in the role. Eddie Wu was Chairman of the division.



Eddie Wu was appointed as CEO of Alibaba Group in September, 2023, replacing Daniel Zhang. He is also heading the cloud Intelligence division of Alibaba Group. Last month, the company decided to not proceed with a full spin-off of its Cloud Intelligence Group as it may not achieve the intended effect of shareholder value enhancement.



