Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MainnetZ (NETZ) on December 21, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the NETZ/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 16:00 UTC on the slated date.

NETZ Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/191754_eab7472524a9b949_001full.jpg

MainnetZ (NETZ) revolutionizes blockchain technology, aiming to offer a fast, secure, and user-friendly platform that stands out for its transaction efficiency and economic model, inviting both seasoned investors and newcomers to join the forefront of decentralized innovation.

Introducing MainnetZ: Elevating DApps with Cross-Chain Support

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MainnetZ (NETZ), an innovative blockchain platform designed for decentralized application (DApp) development, boasting impressive transaction speeds and a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. It emphasizes cross-chain integration, ensuring seamless interoperability between different blockchain networks, and focuses on community engagement and security.

The platform is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), aiming to provide advanced tools and services to support DApp developers. This includes promotional and traffic support.

Furthermore, MainnetZ extends its support to developers through financial resources, traffic, and other necessary resources, nurturing innovation in the blockchain space. Its active presence across various social media platforms, including Linktree, Instagram, Medium, Twitter, GitHub, and Telegram, facilitates engagement with a broad community of users and developers.

About NETZ Token

The NETZ token is the native cryptocurrency of the MainnetZ blockchain platform, designed to underpin the network's economic activities. It plays a crucial role in transaction fee payments, rewards for network participants, and governance, enabling holders to participate in key decisions affecting the network's future. The redistribution of transaction fees to smart contract developers, as part of MainnetZ's innovative economic model, is also facilitated through the NETZ token.

Based on MainnetZ, NETZ has a total supply of 1.1 billion (i.e. 1,100,000,000). The NETZ token distribution includes 9.4% for the team, 10% for the pool, 2.4% for the Seed Round Day 1, 21.6% vested over 2 years for the Seed Round, 10% for Validator Staking, 15.6% for Development, and 25% for the Treasury. The MainnetZ-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 16:00 UTC on December 21, 2023. Investors who are interested in NETZ can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about NETZ Token:

Official Website: https://mainnetz.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MainnetZChain

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mainnetz

Contract: https://explorer.mainnetz.io/

Medium: https://medium.com/@MainnetZ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mainnetz

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mainnetz

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MainnetZChain

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191754

SOURCE: LBank