Ben Vollmer brings three decades of industry experience with business application product strategy to the mobility pioneer Resco.

Resco has announced that product management leader Ben Vollmer has been hired as the new Strategic Advisor. Vollmer joined from IFS, where he led the product strategy, designed a new subscription pricing model, integrated acquired businesses and their roadmaps, and launched a marketplace for Alliance Products.

Ben Vollmer, Resco's Strategic Advisor, speaking at resco.NEXT 2023 in Marbella. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Vollmer will act as an advisor to Resco's CEO and the Board to help align the organization for cross-functional excellence across Sales, Marketing, Product, and Support.

Vollmer is well-known within the Microsoft ecosystem, having been a part of Microsoft for 16 years. He served as the Global director for Dynamics 365 Field service for the last four years of his career at Microsoft.

"I have been working with the Resco team for over 15 years and have immense respect for the technology they have developed to support Frontline workers where mobility, data collection, and native integration are critical. Excited to help them with their strategy and aligning it to meet the needs of their customers and partners."

About RESCO

Resco, founded in 1999, is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions focused on enterprise mobility and the mobile workforce.

The company's products enable companies to use and collect vital business data in the field and digitize paper-based processes through state-of-the-art technology. Today, 800+ corporate customers with over 160,000 licensed users worldwide use Resco to digitize their field operations.

