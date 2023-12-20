Two workers have died in separate accidents at Northvolt's battery gigafactory in Sweden in recent weeks, with a technician succumbing to burns after an explosion and another worker killed by a falling fork stand. pv magazine has learned that the equipment that caught fire was not a part of the battery manufacturing process.Two workers have died in separate accidents within the space of two weeks at Northvolt's battery gigafactory in Skelleftea, northern Sweden. On Nov. 4, a 25-year-old man who worked as a technician and did maintenance work on a production line was injured in an explosion. ...

