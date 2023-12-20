Longi has announced the achievement of 27.09% efficiency for its heterojunction back contact (HBC) solar cell, a result that has been confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH).Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 27.09% for an HBC solar cell. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) has confirmed the result. Longi said the result was enabled through a new laser graphical process that costs less than conventional high-cost photolithography processes. "This substitution has effectively reduced the cost of the ...

