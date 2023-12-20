Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
20.12.23
08:02 Uhr
8,530 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5908,66016:14
PR Newswire
20.12.2023 | 14:36
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Caverion Corporation's financial reporting practice and Annual General Meeting 2024 date

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Change in Caverion Corporation's financial reporting practice and Annual General Meeting 2024 date

Caverion Corporation changes its financial reporting practice and will only publish a half year financial report and a financial statements release in the future. Consequently, the company will not publish an interim report for January-March 2024 on 25 April 2024 or an interim report for January-September 2024 on 31 October 2024, as was previously announced.

In addition, Caverion postpones the Annual General Meeting of 2024 to be held on 12 June 2024. The Annual General Meeting will therefore not be held on 25 March 2024, as previously announced.

Crayfish BidCo Oy has acquired through a public tender offer more than 90 per cent of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Caverion. Crayfish BidCo Oy has on 28 November 2023 announced that it will commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Caverion. Furthermore, Crayfish BidCo Oy has announced that it intends to cause Caverion's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as soon as reasonably practicable.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3897037/2508162.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-caverion-corporations-financial-reporting-practice-and-annual-general-meeting-2024-date-302020089.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.