Subaru of America, Inc.: 16 Years and Counting! The 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event Is Back To Help More Animals in Need

Exciting news for animal lovers nationwide! For the sixteenth year in a row, the ASPCA has been selected as a national charity partner to participate in the Subaru Share the Love® Event, which kicks off Thursday, November 16, and runs through January 2, 2024.

When you purchase or lease a new Subaru this holiday season, you have the chance to "share the love" with the ASPCA! For every new Subaru vehicle that is purchased or leased throughout the campaign, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's/lessee's choice among four national charity partners, including the ASPCA, or a local Hometown Charity(ies) supported by individual retailers.*

Funds donated to the ASPCA will continue to help animals in need, like Jackson, who got a second chance after being rescued from an abandoned apartment in New York City, where he was found extremely underweight and suffering from ear infections and anxiety. Jackson was transported to the ASPCA Canine Annex for Recovery and Enrichment (CARE) where our dedicated staff immediately began giving him the care he needed and deserved.

Once Jackson was healthy enough, he was transferred to the ASPCA Adoption Center where he continued to work through his anxieties and put on weight. Soon enough, Jackson was ready to find a loving home! As fate would have it, Katie D. was looking for a big dog to share her life with and came across Jackson on the ASPCA website. The two have been by one another's side ever since. Jackson is just one of hundreds of vulnerable dogs we see each year in need of care, protection and rehabilitation.

We're excited that Subaru has chosen to support us once again this year, and we look forward to helping provide second chances for more animals like Jackson!

Since 2008, Subaru has donated over $35 million to the ASPCA through our partnership, including the Subaru Share the Love Event. We're so thankful for Subaru and all of the Subaru owners who have supported the ASPCA through this campaign over the years! Their support has furthered our lifesaving efforts for countless animals in need nationwide.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share.

