20.12.2023 | 14:46
First North Denmark: CORRECTION: ViroGates A/S - increase

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 21 December 2023. New shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 



Name:                            ViroGates    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                            DK0061030574  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                         VIRO      
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:               3,350,507 shares
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                           3,097,047 shares
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:               6,447,554 shares
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares in the subscription period: DKK 4.50    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                         DKK 1      
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                        155530     
----------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance AB
