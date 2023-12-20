Affluence Corporation Partners with Durham Black to Position the Company for Growth

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, today announced it has partnered with strategic advisory firm Durham Black to execute a two-pronged growth strategy that will unlock new markets for its wholly owned subsidiary, OneMind Technologies, while adding increased value through new acquisitions thereby establishing Affluence as a global leader in solutions that power both smart industries and next generation Internet.

"In order to maximize the potential of Affluence, we need to grow both organically and through acquisitions, and the Durham Black team has a proven track record achieving both," said James E Honan, Jr., CEO of Affluence Corporation. "Our board of directors has tasked us to develop a plan to significantly grow the company in 2024, and Durham Black is the ideal partner for Affluence as we enter our next growth stage."

"This is an exciting time for Affluence, and we are confident that Durham Black's proven track record of business building, will help Affluence achieve its growth objectives," said Patrick Shutt, Managing Director of Durham Black. "The success that Affluence has achieved with OneMind to date is foundational for its successful move into new markets. We see other potential avenues for growth and look forward to working with the Affluence management team to deliver results from both organic and acquisition initiatives."

The initial diligence with Durham Black has solidified a strategy to expand OneMind Technologies into other synergistic markets. OneMind's Smart System Orchestrator has achieved success in enabling Smart Cities. The same platform that brings intelligence by sharing information across systems to improve decision making and operational performance for Smart Cities has tremendous potential in Big Data, Telecom, Autonomous Things, and other markets where users need to unify and interpret data from multiple sources and disparate systems.

"I'm extremely impressed with the Durham Black work product and the team advising us," continued Honan. "With decades of driving value in deals, the Durham Black team is already playing a vital role in mapping out an acquisition plan for Affluence to add three to four high quality companies over the next twelve months that they believe are positioned to grow meaningfully and deliver lasting value. We look forward to this partnership and the many benefits it will yield for our subsidiaries, global partners, and shareholders."

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Durham Black LLC

Durham Black is a strategic advisory firm focused on empowering technology business leaders to reach their full value potential by providing customized advisory services that fill the gaps in value creation. Durham Black offers advisory services focused on three fundamental areas: Corporate Structure, Growth Execution and Operational Excellence, catering to both startups and mature Network, SaaS, and Managed Service Providers. For more information go to https://www.durham-black.com.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL based in Barcelona Spain is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMindNG intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart city and smart industries operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMindNG platform connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the Smart City and enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. For more information go to https://www.onemindng.com.

