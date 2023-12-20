

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the upward move seen in recent sessions, stocks may give back ground in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.



Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.



The Dow and the Nasdaq closed higher for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday, as traders continue to express optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



The upward trend has lifted the Dow to new record highs, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached their best levels in nearly two years.



A steep drop by shares of FedEx (FDX) may weigh on the markets, with the delivery giant plunging by 11.1 percent in pre-market trading.



The nosedive by FedEx comes after the company reported weaker than expected fiscal second quarter results and lowered its full-year revenue guidance.



Not long after the start of trading, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of December. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 103.4 in December after climbing to 102.0 in November.



The National Association of Realtors is also due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of November. Existing home sales are expected to dip to an annual rate of 3.77 million in November after slumping to a rate of 3.79 million in October.



Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session on Tuesday and saw continued strength throughout the trading day. With the upward move, the Dow and the Nasdaq extended their recent winning streaks to nine consecutive sessions.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow advanced 251.90 points or 0.7 percent to a new record closing high of 37,557.92.



The Nasdaq climbed 98.03 points or 0.7 percent to 15,003.22 and the S&P 500 rose 27.81 points or 0.6 percent to 4,768.37, reaching their best closing levels in almost two years.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and slumped by 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance. While the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are advancing $0.90 to $78.84 a barrel after jumping $1.12 to $73.94 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,046.10, down $6 compared to the previous session's close of $2052.10. On Tuesday, gold climbed $11.60.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 143.37 yen compared to the 143.84 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0950 compared to yesterday's $1.0981.



