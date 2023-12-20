

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The State Department says passport processing times in the United States have returned to the pre-pandemic level.



Currently, passport applications are being processed within 6-8 weeks for routine service and 2-3 weeks for expedited service, which costs an additional $60.



'With this update, we have fulfilled our commitment to return to benchmarks from March 2020. This reflects the work of dedicated employees working for the American people,' the State Department said in a release.



The Department revealed that in the past year, it experienced unprecedented demand for passports. Between October 2022 and September 2023, the Department of State issued more than 24 million passport books and cards - the highest amount in U.S. history.



'We have worked hard to modernize and improve the service we provide to the American people. We will continue to do so in 2024.'



In 1990, only five percent of Americans had a passport. From there, that number has grown to 48 percent. Currently, there are more than 160 million valid U.S. passports in circulation, which is nearly double the amount from 2007.



The State Department urged all U.S. citizens traveling overseas to renew their passports early. They have also been advised to enroll in the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP.state.gov) so they can receive important messages about their destinations directly, including timely Alerts and updates to Travel Advisories.



