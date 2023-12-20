Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Drills CVZ-87 to Depth of 568 ft: Intersecting Approximately 455 ft of Favourable Claystones Near Surface

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram") (TSX-V:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the completion of core hole CVZ-87, the fourth hole in its 10-hole Phase VII drilling program on its 100% owned Zeus project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The hole was an infill hole to more precisely define the previously announced mineral resource. This hole, along with others in this round of drilling, is expected to upgrade some of the inferred resource to indicated and some of the indicated resource to the measured categories in the core of the main deposit.

Figure 1 - Strip log of the CVZ-87 lithologies.

CVZ-87 was completed at a depth of 568 ft (173.13 m). The core has been cleaned, logged, photographed and is in the process of being sampled for assay by the crew with the independent consulting group Big Rock Exploration of Duluth, Minnesota, USA. Sampling of the core using an industry standard QA/QC protocol is underway. Samples are to be delivered to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for assaying. Assay results are pending.

As with other nearby, previously drilled holes, CVZ-87 intersected a thick section of olive, blue and blue-black tuffaceous claystones and mudstones that, in the past, have carried high lithium grades. CVZ-87 intersected approximately 455 ft (139 m), from depths of 8 ft to 463 ft (2.4 to 141.1 m) of these promising lithologies. A strip log of the hole's lithologies is shown in Figure 1.

With the completion of CVZ-87, the drill moved onto CVZ-88 and had begun drilling that hole. The current drilling status of the Phase VII program is illustrated in Figure 2. A photo of the Titan Drilling Company rig on CVZ-87 is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 2 - Current Phase VII drilling status.

Figure 3 - Titan Drilling's core rig on CVZ-87.

"CVZ-87 saw prospective lithology virtually on surface at a depth of only 8 ft (2.4 m). This is but one of the many reasons we are so invested in this Project. Not only is the ground itself accessible by car and the terrain easily navigated, but we see long rich intervals nearly on surface of lithium-hosted clay. The Phase VII program has been very successful to date and we look forward to sharing the forthcoming results with our loyal shareholders" commented Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman and Director.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Vice President of Exploration for Noram.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

