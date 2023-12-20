Roseville, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - After a successful partnership in 2023, Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier in the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, is proud to announce Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) has signed on to use its blower belts again during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Both Matt Hagan, 4-time Funny Car champion, and Tony Stewart, NASCAR, INDYCAR and USAC Champion, will compete in their respective categories using Dayco blower belts on the track.

After finishing third in 2022, Hagan came back with a vengeance in 2023, placing first and earning the World Championship title. He has a total of 49 career event titles, with six of those victories from last season.





Matt Hagan and Tony Stewart celebrate Hagan's 4th career win in Pomona, November 2023.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10206/191655_haganandstewartatpomona.jpg

Stewart will be making his NHRA Top Fuel debut in 2024, after finishing second in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national championship standings in 2023 and also finishing second in the North Central Region.

Both Hagan's Funny Car and Stewart's Top Fuel dragster are driven at speeds in excess of 330 mph down the track, and Dayco blower belts not only held up all season in intense conditions but enabled both cars to perform at optimal levels.

"I'm looking forward to continuing our partnership with Dayco in 2024," said Tony Stewart, owner, TSR. "Getting behind the wheel this season, I know their belts will help Matt Hagan and I perform at the highest level on-track."

The Dayco 11mm blower belt is engineered specifically for use by Top Fuel and Funny Cars with nitromethane engines. Offering one of the highest load ratings in racing, it features a hybrid carbon cord encapsulated in custom rubber compounds and patented low friction PTFE tooth fabric. It has a standard 11mm pitch, is 84mm wide and has 145 teeth.





Matt Hagan holds up an autographed Dayco 11mm blower belt - the type of belt he uses in his Funny Car - at the PRI show in December 2023.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10206/191655_930fb86b94abb871_001full.jpg

"It feels great knowing our Dayco blower belts helped ensure the drivers' were behind the wheel of machines set up to win during the 2023 season," said Jay Buckley, Director of Marketing and Training, Dayco North America. "We can't wait to see what next season has in store for the TSR team and look forward to our belts helping them bring home more wins."

Hagan and Stewart will kick-off the 2024 NHRA season March 8-10, at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

More information about Dayco's commitment to motorsports and racing can be found here; and additional details about the TSR NHRA team can be found here.





Matt Hagan, Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett of Tony Stewart Racing join the Dayco marketing team at their booth during the PRI show for an autograph session with fans.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10206/191655_tsranddaycoteamatpri.jpeg

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything they do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company's website at www.dayco.com.

Media Contact

Sativa Ross

sativa.ross@dayco.com

