20.12.2023
PROI: ESG: Taking Root or on Fire?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / PROI:

Global perspectives on communicating about ESG

It's become standard practice for companies to recognize the need to report and communicate about their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Yet, in some regions, that emphasis has increasingly come under fire. Join leaders from the largest global network of independent communications firms, PROI, as they discuss the state of ESG communications for 2024 beyond. Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL, hosts this timely discussion to provide insights for any organization concerned about navigating the complex ESG global landscape - with both external and internal stakeholders.

Contact: PROI Worldwide
Doug Hampel
dhampel@proi.com

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PROI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PROI
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/proi
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PROI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

