Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Cipher (CIP) on December 22, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CIP/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date.

Cipher (CIP) aims to enhance Bitcoin inscription technology by providing a secure and innovative EVM-based bridge, offering users enhanced privacy and functionality.

Introducing Cipher: Enhancing Bitcoin Inscription with Ethereum's Versatility

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Cipher (CIP), an innovative project designed to address the limitations of Bitcoin Inscription by leveraging the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It aims to solve issues like high fees, inefficient transactions, limited scalability, and the lack of standardization in Bitcoin Inscription. By integrating with EVM, Cipher aims to enhance transaction efficiency and scalability, making it more suitable for a broader range of applications.

The platform aims to offer cross-chain interoperability, allowing seamless interactions between different blockchain networks. This feature is crucial for expanding the reach and utility of Cipher, as it enables users to access a wider variety of services and applications across various blockchains.

Cipher's ecosystem is robust, comprising various components that work together to provide a comprehensive digital asset experience. This includes tools for developers, user-friendly interfaces for consumers, and advanced security measures to ensure the safety of transactions and data.

The economic model of Cipher revolves around the CIP token. This token plays a central role in the platform, being used for transactions and governance. The distribution and utility of CIP tokens are carefully designed with the aim to support the long-term sustainability and growth of the Cipher project.

About CIP Token

The CIP token is a central element of the Cipher project, functioning as the primary medium for transactions and governance. It is integral to the platform's economy, ensuring the smooth operation and sustainability of Cipher's ecosystem. The CIP token's design and distribution are strategically planned with the aim to support the platform's long-term growth and user engagement, highlighting its role in facilitating a secure, efficient, and versatile digital asset environment.

Based on ARB, CIP has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000). The distribution of Cipher (CIP) tokens is as follows: 40% for public sale, 20% for team and consultants, 20% for ecological construction, 10% reserved for future needs, and 10% allocated for community governance. The ARB-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on December 22, 2023. Investors who are interested in CIP can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

