

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish consumers expressed a more pessimistic approach in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -13.0 in December from -10.3 in the previous month.



The deterioration in consumer confidence for December was due to declines in all subcomponents except desire to buy durable goods, the survey said.



Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months dropped to 1.0 in December from 5.2 in November.



Similarly, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened to -6.6 in December from -5.8 a month ago.



Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.



