GenAI excitement to spur broader health AI innovation in 2024

As 2024 nears, the healthcare landscape is undergoing unprecedented transformations, particularly with headlines about artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and Generative AI (GenAI) in particular, promising to reshape how healthcare is delivered. To shed light on anticipated trends and innovations impacting the healthcare industry in 2024, leading experts from across Wolters Kluwer Health offer their expectations for healthcare AI in 2024. Cutting through the hype, the predictions offer a compelling narrative of what's ahead and guide us toward a more informed, connected, and resilient future in healthcare.

Top 4 impact-drivers for generative AI in 2024

"2024 will be a watershed year for GenAI, particularly in healthcare. Look for solutions emerging in four key areas in 2024: lightening administrative burdens across the hospital; helping sharpen clinicians' decision-making; boosting the efficiency of medical researchers; and helping the next generation of healthcare workers ramp up proficiency with smarter learning tools."

Stacey Caywood, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health

GenAI is here to stay: for clinical decision support, easing bottlenecks

"The adoption of artificial intelligence in the clinical setting will continue to evolve, particularly with generative AI for clinical decision support, as healthcare organizations begin piloting and evaluating these solutions for responsible and safe patient care applications. GenAI has the potential to help clinicians make decisions more accurately and efficiently at the point of care."

"The capabilities of AI will far outpace the scaled-up adoption of AI applications, which are constrained by workflow, competing priorities and economic considerations driving uptake. We expect most of the uptake to be dominated by existing workflow applications such as EMRs and related services like documentation, although operational applications such as nurse scheduling, revenue cycle management, and prior authorization will also get an AI boost."

Peter Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Wolters Kluwer Health

Building trust into healthcare GenAI: content quality is the critical driver in 2024

"Leveraging GenAI with clinical decision support could provide a way for providers to make faster and better decisions. We predict as healthcare explores GenAI and patient care, the source and vetting of the underlying content will become a key factor in the speed in which it is deployed. It is said that innovation happens at the speed of trust in healthcare that trust is based on the quality of the underlying content and its evidence base."

Greg Samios, President Chief Executive Officer of Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health

From rat's nest to ready: taming health data for AI prime-time

"Health organizations are making it a strategic priority to extract more value from the volumes of data they're moving to the cloud. One big health data target in 2024? Training AI models on all that data. To make it happen however, they'll first need to untangle a rat's nest of messy data. In the race to build data-rich AI models in '24, many will turn to AI-driven terminology tech that speeds normalization of data, making it ready for prime-time."

Brian Laberge, Solutions Engineer, Health Language at Wolters Kluwer Health

The AI has to be right: the role of AI in nursing education

"In 2024, we will see students and professors continue to experiment with the use of AI in education. Both students and educators are looking for ways to improve the traditional workflows of the classroom. By leveraging AI, faculty can reduce some of the workload burden with development of lesson plans, and more efficiently testing student knowledge and adjusting learning accordingly. For students, the proper use of AI can give them access to trusted learning materials in an easier to find, and digestible, conversational format."

"Education companies will act as fast movers since they are already dealing with time-pressed students who are also savvy consumers who expect to be engaged and leverage personalized study resources. For medical and nursing education, the AI has to be right students must graduate clinically competent and confident, and they cannot learn from content that is not evidence-based, current and accurate. While there are many discussions and pilots happening currently, 2024 will be the year we see both of these groups push their institutions for real-life implementations."

Julie Stegman, Vice President, Health Learning Practice at Wolters Kluwer Health

Building the future on Wolters Kluwer's solid AI foundation

In healthcare, trust is at the center of every interaction. A recent Wolters Kluwer survey found consumers worry about a lack of transparency in the origins of information being used by GenAI. Most need to know the company behind the GenAI has a long track record in healthcare. (Survey executive summary)

Around 50% of Wolters Kluwer's digital revenues now come from products that leverage artificial intelligence. Wolters Kluwer products, services and expert solutions are based on a foundation of trust, transparency, and responsibility in line with the company's values. Wolters Kluwer's AI Principles guide the design, development, and deployment of advanced technologies in helping customers solve their most complex problems-in healthcare and beyond.

