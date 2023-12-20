KwikClick, Inc.: KwikClick Announces Additional Brand, REBORN, Joins the KWIK Platform

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB:KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), is a performance-based SAS model providing a cloud-based, multi-purpose rewards and social selling platform that utilizes, in part, an industry-first patented program to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation electronically or through social media. Today KWIK announced the selection of its platform by Reborn, a brand of nutri-cosmetics from Paris, France. [https://www.reborn.paris]

REBORN is established in the most prestigious square in Paris, Vendôme, "The Garden City of the Loir Valley." Its location is a perfect reflection of their brand and consumers. Reborn offers scientifically formulated high end products to consumers who are discriminating on what they consume. Regarding REBORN joining KWIK, Co-founder Pauline Mouilleron said, "We wanted a reward program for the clientele that would match the sophistication and reputation of our patrons and our products. With KWIK, we now have an exclusive program as unique as our products."

"With our platform, the impact was immediate. In our first month since launching with KWIK, REBORN has generated a 226% increase in sales, improved traffic on the website by 74%, and accelerated the of number of orders by 317%." said Dr. Fred Cooper, Chairman and CEO of KWIK. "With the use of our patented waves of pay, REBORN is a good example for any high-end brand to view as they consider a rewards program that augments the performance of their brand," As the company continues to onboard brands to its platform, Dr. Cooper noted that many influential brands throughout France and Europe are important partners for KWIK.

REBORN co-founder Pauline Mouilleron continued, "We are thrilled to see such incredible results in such a short amount of time. KWIK has quickly and easily adapted to our culture. They know exactly how brand awareness and reward programs work, and the results prove it."

KWIK's platform makes it possible to implement rewards program globally and REBORN is yet another example of KWIK's ability to create an effective reward program for any brand worldwide. Today REBORN offers customers better value and flexibility than they could achieve with other programs. The company anticipates adding many new brands during 2024.

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KWIK

KWIK is a SAS consolidating social selling platform that offers the potential for increased sales for brands via customer acquisition and engagement. Any brand can easily install and utilize KWIK on their online storefront free of charge through simple proprietary API's. Once installed, the patented platform integrates and manages the brand's rewards, reviews, cashback, loyalty, influencer, affiliate, and/or rewards programs. Brands using KWIK have the potential to turn all social media from their consumers, into a solicitation in an unobtrusive manner. Just like sharing a location pin, ANYONE sharing the product link earns a commission from purchasers utilizing the link. Uniquely, all subsequent purchases earn equivalent commissions even when re-purchasing is done directly on the brand's website. KWIK's patented "Waves of Influence program" further pays commissions to the referrer on the friends of their followers who reshare a link. This allows anyone to earn income beyond the span of their followers by simply sharing a link that results in an initial sale. A single share can potentially result in hundreds, even thousands, of waves of earnings possibilities. Visit us at kwik.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

