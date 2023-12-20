Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Frankfurt
20.12.23
09:18 Uhr
1,920 Euro
+0,030
+1,59 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
20.12.2023
Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 20 December 2023

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

30 June 2023

To:

20 December 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 shares

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:

Iain Jones

Telephone number of contact:

01224 851000


© 2023 PR Newswire
