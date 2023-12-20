Calfus Inc.: Acumain and Calfus Announce Strategic Partnership

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Calfus and Acumain are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the world of investment management through innovative technology solutions.

The partnership brings together Acumain's financial expertise and Calfus' software engineering skills. The collaboration is poised to redefine the landscape of customized investment management by leveraging the power of technology to enhance efficiency, security, and client services.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Advanced Technology Integration: The partnership will focus on developing and integrating state-of-the-art software solutions that streamline investment processes and enhance risk management.

Enhanced Data Analytics: Acumain, with its AI Lab, will harness Calfus' expertise in AI/ML and data analytics to extract more profound insights into market trends, enabling clients to make better-informed decisions.

Client-Centric Solutions: Through this collaboration, both companies are committed to delivering exceptional value to their clients. They will work together to develop customized, client-centric solutions that cater to each client's unique needs.

Global Expansion: The combined strengths of Acumain and Calfus will facilitate global expansion and provide clients with access to innovative solutions on a broader scale.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and delivering AI/ML solutions that deliver positive outcomes to our clients," said Baljeet Chhazal, CEO at Calfus.

Sanjay Misra, CEO at Acumain, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of the AI-powered customized investment solutions. We believe that the fusion of our financial expertise with Calfus' technological prowess will result in groundbreaking solutions for our clients."

For more information about Acumain and Calfus, please visit:

www.acumain.com

www.calfus.com

About Acumain:

Acumain is a financial technology company providing customized investment solutions to clients worldwide. The company seamlessly integrates economic research and artificial intelligence to generate unique insights and create customized solutions.

About Calfus:

Calfus is a product and platform engineering company. The company builds software products and solutions that deliver human experience using AI, data science, and platform engineering.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anisha Singh

Anisha.Singh@calfus.com

Contact Information:

Rohit Agarwal

Managing Director

rohit.agarwal@calfus.com

Anisha Singh

Social Media Manager

anisha.singh@calfus.com

SOURCE: Calfus Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.