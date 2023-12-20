Weston, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Lumisque Skincare, a clinically proven skin rejuvenating brand, will participate in the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) 31st Annual World Congress in December 2023. The event, recognized as the world's largest Anti-Aging conference, focuses on functional and integrative medicine and is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees.





The Lumisque Skincare team, including VP of Sales Lauren Dudek, will represent the brand at this four-day event. Numerous other industry leaders and companies will showcase their innovations in anti-aging products at The Venetian and Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas.

Talking about the event, Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Skincare, highlighted, "Taking part at A4M's Exhibit Vegas extends my missions to advancing health and wellness, as well as showcasing the innovative contributions of Lumisque Skin in the realm of anti-aging products. For us, it is another platform to connect with people and improve their lives by helping them feel their best."

With a portfolio that focuses on their brand, CO2lift carboxy therapy, the first clinically proven carboxy gel for face, body, and intimate skin, their impressive list of physicians use it for pre and post-care as well as solving many complications such as vascular occlusions. Moreover, the brand's participation in A4M's Exhibit at Vegas 2023 is a testament to Lumisque Skincare's mission to showcase its innovative contributions to the anti-aging landscape.

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is renowned for its dedication to advancing healthcare technologies and strategies to combat chronic diseases associated with aging. A4M's focus on continuing medical education, activities, and training through its advanced education entity, Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI), aligns with its mission to promote breakthroughs in anti-aging medicine.

About Lumisque Skincare:

Lumisque Skincare was founded by Lana Kerr in 2016. The company is known for contributing to the anti-aging product market with CO2Lift Skincare and rejuvenating products based in Weston, Florida. With a background as a wellness coach, public speaker, business owner, and bestselling author, CEO Lana has consistently pursued avenues to enhance the well-being of individuals.

