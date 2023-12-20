Rayonier SVP Named to International Forest Stewardship Coalition Office

Rayonier SVP Doug Long is among three directors named to global leadership positions.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / After substantial participation at COP28 in Dubai, an expanding group of leading global sustainable forestry companies working together as the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC), has announced the formalization of the organization.

The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) has successfully registered with Companies House in the United Kingdom as a not-for-profit Company limited by guarantee.

Three Directors of the Company are today being announced in global leadership positions.

ISFC Chair for 2024 will be Dr. David Brand, Executive Chair, New Forests.

ISFC Vice-Chair for 2024 will be Mr. Doug Long, Executive Vice President & Chief Resource Officer, Rayonier.

ISFC Treasurer for 2024 will be Mr. John Kornerup Bang, Senior Vice President, Sustainability Transformation, Stora Enso.

Executive Director of the ISFC Mr. Ross Hampton said, "There are now 13 of the world's largest forestry companies supporting the mission of the ISFC and aiming to take a more active role in the vital conversations about the transition to a sustainable society. Our members steward and manage more than twelve and half million hectares (31 million acres) in thirty countries on all forest growing continents. The ISFC has been well received at both New York Climate Week in September and then at COP28 in Dubai. Successfully creating the UK based company will allow the group to scale up its activities and contributions to the policy processes supporting the pivot to a truly sustainable circular bioeconomy."

