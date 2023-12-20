Three-month solar panel permit wait times, rooftop installations and projects under 50 kW not requiring environmental impact assessments, and a raft of other emergency measures aimed at accelerating the European Union's (EU) renewable energy rollout have been extended until mid-2024 to combat the energy crisis.European Council energy ministers have agreed to extend a slate of emergency measures - including "accelerating the deployment of renewable energy" - introduced late last year to combat rising energy prices until June 2024, according to a European Council announcement from yesterday. Solar ...

