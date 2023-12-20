PLVision is committed to expanding SONiC use cases to include management and access switches by broadening the compatibility list for SONiC Lite, our specialized solution for campus and edge deployments

SONiC Lite, PLVision's SONiC-based product designed for campus and edge deployments, has now extended its HCL (hardware compatibility list) to include Wistron switches. Our solution reduces BOM costs for equipment manufacturers while offering enterprises a production-ready SONiC to build cost-effective and flexible infrastructure.

SONiC Lite contains all essential SONiC features needed for most use cases, including L2 switching, L3 routing, and security. It remains synchronized with the latest stable Community SONiC version, empowering you to uphold vendor-neutrality and manage the system according to your preferences.

PLVision is actively enhancing its product, expanding its hardware compatibility list, and adding more functionality. We remain focused on vendor-neutrality and expanding of the SONiC use cases down to management and access switches with SONiC Lite. Find more information about the technical specifications of the product and its business benefits on the SONiC Lite's product page. PLVision has also added an ECS4650-54P(TS) switch from Edgecore to the SONiC Lite HCL. Moreover, we are working with this hardware in collaboration with Edgecore and Shasta Cloud on the development of a new SONiC-based solution for the TIP OpenLAN Switching group. Find out about our new solution created in collaboration with these companies and the TIP community in our statement.

About PLVision

PLVision is a networking software product development company with a proven track record of serving hardware vendors, service providers, and enterprises since 2007. With our focus on our clients' unique business needs, we provide end-to-end product development and deliver robust software using open-source technologies (SONiC, DASH, DentOS). In response to market demands, PLVision also offers ready-to-use software products that are cost-effective and easy to deploy and support, eliminating vendor lock-in. Learn more at plvision.eu.

