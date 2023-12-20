Ascendis Pharma: Significant Health and Quality of Life Improvements Achieved in Children with Achondroplasia Treated for One Year with TransCon CNP (Navepegritide) at 100 µg/kg/week

TransCon CNP is the first investigational product to demonstrate improvements in health-related quality of life and disease impacts in children with achondroplasia



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced new analyses from the blinded and ongoing open-label extension (OLE) portions of ACcomplisH, the Company's Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial of TransCon CNP in children ages 2-10 years with achondroplasia. In the trial, all 57 patients have now completed one year of treatment with TransCon CNP (navepegritide) at 100 µg/kg/week, the dose agreed with regulatory agencies for the active arm in the pivotal ApproaCH Trial.

Ascendis analyzed available data for patients who only received TransCon CNP at the 100 µg/kg/week dose in either blinded or OLE part and were treated for one year (n=19), compared to those administered placebo for one year (n=15). Results showed that these TransCon CNP treated patients (data available for 9-16 patients) showed significant improvements in health-related quality of life and disease impacts compared to those receiving placebo (data available for 5-13 patients).

Assessments were performed with the SF-10 and Achondroplasia Child Experience Measure (ACEM), with statistically significant improved outcome in TransCon CNP treated versus placebo for:

SF-10 Physical Summary (p=0.002, ages 5 years and older)

ACEM Daily Living Function (p=0.047)

ACEM Emotional Well-being (p=0.045)



The 46 children switching from placebo or a lower dose of TransCon CNP to the 100 µg/kg/week dose in the OLE demonstrated improved growth after one year of treatment, similar to the growth benefits seen in the 11 children treated with 100 µg/kg/week in the one-year randomized, double-blind period of ACcomplisH.

"These data support our aspirations for TransCon CNP, the first investigational product to go beyond height by improving the signs and symptoms of achondroplasia. We believe that the observed treatment benefits are likely contributing to the continued strong patient retention in our trials," said Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ascendis Pharma. "We remain confident that TransCon CNP has the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to children with achondroplasia, and we will explore effects of TransCon CNP in adults with achondroplasia in the years ahead."

TransCon CNP (navepegritide) is an investigational prodrug of CNP, administered once weekly and designed to provide sustained release of active CNP supporting continuous exposure for the treatment of children with achondroplasia.

Further details of the results will be shared early next year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, Ascendis uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Germany (Heidelberg and Munich) and the United States (Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and Princeton, New Jersey). Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

