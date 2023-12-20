Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2023 | 17:34
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial information in 2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 DECEMBER 2023 AT 6:30 PM (EET)

Cargotec's financial information in 2024

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2024:

  • Financial Statements review 2023, on Thursday, 1 February 2024
  • Interim report January-March 2024, on Tuesday, 30 April 2024
  • Half year financial report January-June 2024, on Thursday, 8 August 2024
  • Interim report January-September 2024, on Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2023 and Annual Report 2023 will be available at www.cargotec.com on week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Thursday, 30 May 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,800 people. www.cargotec.com


