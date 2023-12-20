The European Commission's decision deliver its hotly anticipated Heat Pump Action Plan late next year instead of this month is a "mistake" that will impact the sector and €7 billion ($7.6 billion) worth of investments, the European Heap Pump Association's (EHPA) secretary general Thomas Nowak says in a statement.An email sent from the European Commission yesterday to the Brussels-based EHPA - with parts seen by pv magazine - states the Heat Pump Action Plan will not be released in the "very busy Q1 2024" but after the European Parliament elections wrap up, most likely in the "autumn or winter ...

