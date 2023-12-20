Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a Fixed Income Trader

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition Francis McKenna, Fixed Income Sales & Trading / Senior Vice President of Investments

Francis McKenna has over 20 years of experience in the fixed income markets and has expertise across multiple fixed income asset classes. His previous position was a fixed income Portfolio Manager at Chilton Investments Services managing multiple fixed income strategies as well as trading. His focus has included, but not limited to, U.S. Treasuries, international and U.S. investment grade and high yield bonds, municipals, mortgages, inflation linked securities, preferred stocks, hybrids, non-US dollar bonds and emerging markets. Prior to joining Chilton Investment Services, Mr. McKenna was a Vice President on both the Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch Global Wealth desks. He started his career as a municipal broker at Chapdelaine & Company. Mr. McKenna graduated from Bucknell University with a bachelor's degree in business management.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Francis to Aegis. His industry experience is a natural fit with our firm and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge and strategic relationships to continue to build out the fixed income department and provide a valuable service for our financial advisers."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Francis' impressive track record of working in the fixed income space and his extensive experience makes him an ideal choice for our firm. Aegis is solidly committed to expand the products and services offered at Aegis and we believe Francis is the right partner to grow our fixed income department."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com