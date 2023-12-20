Nasdaq Iceland Announces Semi-Annual Changes and Expansion To Leading Index

Reykjavik, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the semi-annual reconstitution and the expansion of Nasdaq Iceland's leading Index, OMX Iceland 10 (OMXI10), from ten to a maximum of fifteen constituents. The constituent changes as well as the Index name and symbol will be updated to OMX Iceland 15 Index (OMX Iceland: OMXI15) prior to market open on January 2, 2024. The following companies will be added to the Index: Brim hf. (BRIM), Hagar hf. (HAGA), Hampiðjan hf. (HAMP), Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA) and Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (VIS). As a result of the reconstitution, the following company will be removed from the Index: Reitir fasteignafélag hf (REITIR). "Since the last expansion of the Index in 2019, we have seen many new listings, the market value of listed companies double, and increasing interest from domestic and foreign investors," said Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson, Head of Trading and Member Relations at Nasdaq Iceland. "The expanded index will better reflect the most traded companies and offer greater risk diversification for investors and the tracking funds." The OMX Iceland 15 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is composed of a maximum of 15 constituents. For more information, please refer to the OMX Iceland 15 Index Methodology. Information For information about the five companies to be added to the OMX Iceland 15 Index, please visit the respective company websites: Brim hf. - https://www.brim.is/ Hagar hf. - https://www.hagar.is/ Hampiðjan hf. - https://hampidjan.is/ Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. - https://www.sjova.is/ Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - https://vis.is/ About Nasdaq Global Indexes Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com -NDAQG- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact Kristín Jóhannsdóttir + 354 525 2844 kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com Investor Relations Contact Index Client Services indexervices@nasdaq.com