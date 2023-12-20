Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023

20.12.2023 | 18:10
Nasdaq Iceland Announces Semi-Annual Changes and Expansion To Leading Index

Reykjavik, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the
results of the semi-annual reconstitution and the expansion of Nasdaq Iceland's
leading Index, OMX Iceland 10 (OMXI10), from ten to a maximum of fifteen
constituents. The constituent changes as well as the Index name and symbol will
be updated to OMX Iceland 15 Index (OMX Iceland: OMXI15) prior to market open
on January 2, 2024. 

The following companies will be added to the Index: Brim hf. (BRIM), Hagar hf.
(HAGA), Hampiðjan hf. (HAMP), Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA) and
Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (VIS). As a result of the reconstitution, the
following company will be removed from the Index: Reitir fasteignafélag hf
(REITIR). 

"Since the last expansion of the Index in 2019, we have seen many new listings,
the market value of listed companies double, and increasing interest from
domestic and foreign investors," said Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson, Head of Trading
and Member Relations at Nasdaq Iceland. "The expanded index will better reflect
the most traded companies and offer greater risk diversification for investors
and the tracking funds." 

The OMX Iceland 15 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is
composed of a maximum of 15 constituents. For more information, please refer to
the OMX Iceland 15 Index Methodology. 

Information

For information about the five companies to be added to the OMX Iceland 15
Index, please visit the respective company websites: 

Brim hf. - https://www.brim.is/

Hagar hf. - https://www.hagar.is/

Hampiðjan hf. - https://hampidjan.is/

Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. - https://www.sjova.is/

Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - https://vis.is/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset
classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes
Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes
BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We
continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a
wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and
performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design
solutions to financial organizations worldwide. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com 

-NDAQG-

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


     Media Relations Contact
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     + 354 525 2844
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     
     Investor Relations Contact
     Index Client Services
     indexervices@nasdaq.com
