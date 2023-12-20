Spooz, Inc. Completes Primary Acquisitions and Change of Control

Spooz Acquired Key JP Energy Assets; Vests Control to John K. Park

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Spooz, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPZI) completed the acquisition of key JP Energy assets for vesting control of Spooz, Inc. to John K. Park. Additional assets to be announced later in exchange for vesting control of Spooz, Inc. to John K. Park. The first two companies announced as part of these acquisitions are JP Energy Group, Inc. (New Jersey Corporation) and JP Energy Global PTE, LTD (Singapore Corporation) as wholly owned subsidiaries of Spooz, Inc.

Spooz, Inc. will be renamed - JP 3E Holdings, Inc. as the parent company/new public entity. The name was derived from John's vision - positioning the operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

JP Energy Group will continue securing and selling contracts in sugar, chicken paws, and other chicken parts. We have plans to branch out into beef, soybean, and other commodities.

JP Energy Global is a worldwide Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) company that will continue to secure LNG contracts. The substantial acquisitions in Education will occur later.

JP Energy Group and JP Energy Global secured significant funding commitments via Letter of Credit from a major bank in Singapore. Details to follow.

"This is a huge milestone positioning the company for major growth that I believe will be unprecedented. We are perfectly positioned, with our worldwide contacts, to purchase and sell, as the economic circumstances, uniquely available to us, with our extensive contacts across these industries, robustly funded - not with the inherent limitations of a brokerage endeavor, but as a buyer and seller of these targeted products" stated John K. Park, Chairman of Spooz, Inc., being renamed "JP 3E Holdings, Inc."

We commenced the process of engaging a PCAOB auditor to uplist to the OTCQB. The company has no plans for a reverse split - we will not expose investors to its deleterious consequences. The company has no convertible notes and no plans for establishing any - there is no need for financing. For further updates, look for more press releases and read through our social media sites that are presently existing.

A new website will be presented during this transition in the future for shareholders to view.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.:

Operating companies supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E), which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Paul D. Strickland, Jr., CEO

pstrickland@spooz.com

727-216-6765 Office

Website: https://www.jpenergygroup.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SpoozInc

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-Mail: info@Spooz.com

SOURCE: Spooz, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com