BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 30 November 2023 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested



One Month Three Months Six Months One Year Three Years Five Years Net asset value 3.6 1.7 5.5 -5.3 28.4 39.6 Share price 5.1 0.4 1.9 -8.3 26.0 26.8 Russell 1000 Value Index 3.1 -0.2 4.9 -4.7 33.8 44.8

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 198.18p Net asset value - cum income: 198.52p Share price: 181.00p Discount to cum income NAV: 8.8% Net yield1: 4.4% Total assets including current year revenue: £158.3m Net gearing: 0.8% Ordinary shares in issue2: 79,718,091 Ongoing charges3: 1.01%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023, 11 May 2023, 3 August 2023 and 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 November 2023.

² Excluding 20,643,214 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Financials 20.1 Health Care 18.7 Information Technology 13.5 Consumer Discretionary 10.3 Industrials 8.9 Energy 8.7 Consumer Staples 7.0 Communication Services 4.4 Materials 3.8 Utilities 3.7 Real Estate 1.7 Net Current Liabilities -0.8 ----- 100.0 =====

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 87.5 United Kingdom 4.4 Japan 3.0 France 1.9 Canada 1.7 Australia 1.7 Denmark 0.6 Net Current Liabilities -0.8 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Citigroup United States 2.9 Shell United Kingdom 2.9 Willis Towers Watson United States 2.8 American International United States 2.8 Verizon Communications United States 2.8 L3Harris Technologies United States 2.7 Kraft Heinz United States 2.7 Cardinal Health United States 2.6 Cheniere Energy United States 2.5 Cisco Systems United States 2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 November 2023, the Company's NAV increased by 3.6% and the share price by 5.1% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +3.1% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance, stemmed from stock selection in consumer staples, particularly in consumer staples distribution and retail. Selection decisions in consumer discretionary also boosted relative performance, with stock selection in textiles and apparel proving beneficial. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in health care and energy.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in information technology; notably at the industry level the decision to not invest in semiconductors and semiconductor equipment weighed on the relative performance. An underweight allocation to industrials, with selection decisions in machinery, proved costly. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection in utilities and communication services.

Transactions

During the month, the Company purchased Aptiv. The Company exited its position in Lear Corp.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, consumer discretionary and financials sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and utilities sectors.

20 December 2023

