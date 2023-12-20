Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
20.12.23
17:57 Uhr
20,750 Euro
+0,150
+0,73 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,85020,90021:40
20,85020,90021:40
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2023 | 20:50
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies Celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

On this International Human Solidarity Day - a day to celebrate our unity in diversity - Albertsons Companies is reminded of our company's commitment to building belonging and putting people first. By embracing our common humanity and treating everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect, we are a better able to listen and value different perspectives… one conversation at a time… one connection made with each other… one more action taken in solidarity.

We're grateful to our nine Associate Resource Groups & Allies - representing more than 7,500 associates - that host events throughout the year for associates and for our communities, focused on driving a culture of Inclusion and cultivating a workforce that reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve. We make better decisions when everyone's voice is heard. Building belonging also means that we do not tolerate hate towards anyone... from our associates, to our customers who we serve.

Treating everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect is also at the heart of our Nourishing Neighbors program. Our thanks go to our millions of customers - and our associates too - who contributed this year to this program and others that enabled over 142 million meals throughout U.S. communities. If each of those meals was put on a 12-inch plate, they would circle the Earth. A powerful reminder of the positive impact we each can have on the planet we share.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.