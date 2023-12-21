Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of EDUM (EDUM) on December 26, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the EDUM/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.

EDUM (EDUM), is one of the world's first learning behavior-based Study To Earn (S2E) projects among the X2E models, rewarding students through a process that includes goal setting, self-directed learning, and goal achievement, while measuring and certifying study activities to provide appropriate rewards, all facilitated through EDUM's S2E Service Tools and educational services from partner companies, thereby playing a key role in building its innovative educational ecosystem.

Introducing EDUM: A Revolutionary Study-To-Earn Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of EDUM (EDUM), a groundbreaking initiative in the realm of education, leveraging the potential of Web 3.0 technologies to create a more equitable and accessible learning environment. At its core, EDUM seeks to dismantle economic barriers that often hinder educational pursuits, providing learners with access to quality educational resources at minimal costs. This project is not just about imparting knowledge; it's about empowering individuals to persist in their educational journeys, regardless of their financial circumstances. By offering diverse scholarship initiatives, EDUM enables more people to continue their education and realize their dreams.

EDUM's foundation is strengthened through a strategic partnership with JINHAK, a leader in South Korea's education and admissions ICT industry. This collaboration leverages JINHAK's two-decade expertise in online admissions systems and platform management, incorporating it into EDUM's vision to establish a robust, service-oriented blockchain education ecosystem. By integrating JINHAK's technological capabilities and infrastructure, EDUM aims to provide innovative and efficient learning environments, fostering a win-win situation for all participants in the educational process.

Innovatively, EDUM introduces a unique Reward System (S2E - Study to Earn) based on the concept of positive reinforcement. This system aims to encourage initial participation and improve retention rates. Additionally, EDUM incorporates NFTs for certification (POAP - Proof of Attendance Protocol) and content (Intellectual Property NFTs).

Central to EDUM's vision is the creation of a sustainable, Web 3.0-based educational ecosystem that seamlessly integrates with the real-world education system. The project encompasses various zones for learning, personal growth, and competition, providing a holistic platform for learners, educators, and service providers to interact and grow. With a strong focus on decentralized and transparent processes, EDUM's scholarship programs, ecosystem participants, and tokenomics are designed to maintain a balanced and dynamic educational environment. The roadmap of EDUM outlines a phased global expansion, aiming to diversify its audience and business models, thus establishing a new paradigm in the world of education.

About EDUM Token

The EDUM token is an integral part of the EDUM Project's innovative approach to education, functioning as the cornerstone of its Web 3.0-based ecosystem. Designed as a utility token based on the Ethereum ERC-20 standard, EDUM serves multiple roles within the platform: it acts as a medium of exchange, a reward for participation in educational activities, and a means for accessing various services and content within the ecosystem. The token's value is market-driven, allowing for fluctuations based on the ecosystem's activity and growth. This dual-token system, which also includes EDUMP, a fixed-value token used within the platform, facilitates a dynamic and sustainable economy. It encourages active participation and engagement from all ecosystem members, ranging from learners and educators to service providers, thereby fostering a vibrant and evolving educational landscape.

Based on ERC20, EDUM has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). The distribution of EDUM tokens is allocated as follows: Ecosystem 50%, Seed Sales 1%, Sales 2%, Team & Advisor 15%, Development 10%, Marketing 5%, Scholarship 5%, Partner 5%, Reserve 5%, and Operation 2%. The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 26, 2023. Investors who are interested in EDUM can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

