Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Mysticland Token (MYTH) on December 22, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MYTH/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.





Mysticland Token (MYTH) is a key component of the Mystic Land platform, serving as the foundational currency in its blockchain-based, AI-enhanced metaverse, facilitating a sustainable economic ecosystem for both users and creators within this innovative digital environment.

Introducing Mystic Land: A Blockchain-Driven Metaverse with User-Centric Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Mysticland Token (MYTH), a key component of the Mystic Land platform, an innovative metaverse platform that integrates real-time, open-world experiences with advanced blockchain and AI technologies. This platform stands out for its decentralized approach, emphasizing user-generated content and ownership through NFTs. It offers a unique environment where users and companies can interact, create, and engage in a virtual world that closely mirrors real-life dynamics and economies.

The platform's use of blockchain technology ensures a secure and transparent ecosystem. This underpins the MysticLand token, a digital currency that fuels the platform's economy, enabling transactions, rewards, and incentives. The tokenomics of Mystic Land are designed to support a self-sustaining economic model, essential for the platform's longevity and user engagement.

AI technology plays a critical role in Mystic Land, particularly in overcoming challenges associated with content creation in the metaverse. By leveraging AI, Mystic Land simplifies the content creation process, making it more accessible to users. This fosters a rich, diverse, and ever-evolving content landscape within the platform.

Mystic Land also prioritizes seamless social connectivity. It integrates with multiple social networking services (SNS) platforms, allowing users to link their virtual experiences with their existing social networks. This integration facilitates a more cohesive and integrated user experience, bridging the gap between the virtual and real worlds. Mystic Land thus emerges as a comprehensive, user-centric metaverse platform, setting new standards in digital interaction and community building.

About MYTH Token

The MYTH token is an integral part of the Mystic Land metaverse, serving as the primary medium of exchange. It facilitates various in-game transactions, including purchasing virtual assets and rewarding user participation. Designed to empower users within the ecosystem, MYTH tokens enable decentralized governance and ensure a fair, transparent economic model. This approach aligns with Mystic Land's vision of a user-centric, blockchain-driven virtual world, where the token plays a crucial role in maintaining the vibrancy and sustainability of the community and its economy.

Based on ERC20, MYTH has a total supply of 3.3 billion (i.e. 3,300,000,000). The distribution of MYTH tokens is as follows: 20% for development, 35% for operation and marketing, 20% allocated to the ecosystem, 15% for rewards, 6.5% to the team, and 3.5% for private sale. The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 22, 2023. Investors who are interested in MYTH can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

