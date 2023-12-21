Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 06:06
BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hire to Reinforce its Finance & Operations Team

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Global Hire

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce a key hire to its global Finance and Operations team.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

The Emerging Markets investment bank has appointed Neil Harrison as its Chief Finance Officer & Chief Operating Officer. He is expected to be appointed to the Board of Directors subject to FCA approval. Neil has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years with several banking organisations, occupying senior roles within Finance. Most recently, he worked as CFO for Sberbank CIB (UK) Ltd for eight years until its closure and then for JB Drax Honoré as Group CFO, managing and developing the Finance function for its international network.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am delighted to see someone with Neil's calibre joining the team as we continue to expand our operations into new horizons. I'm certain that Neil's extensive experience in the financial services industry will be instrumental in the company's growth."

Neil commented: "I am excited to have joined BancTrust at this point in its growth and look forward to contributing to its continued expansion."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817095/Screen_Shot_2022_05_12_at_1_53_38_PM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/banctrust--co-investment-bank-announces-new-hire-to-reinforce-its-finance--operations-team-302020738.html

