

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 156.38 against the euro and 180.44 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.03 and 181.42, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 142.81 and 165.66 from yesterday's closing quotes of 143.56 and 166.37, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 2-day highs of 96.34, 89.27 and 106.94 from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.60, 89.65 and 107.35, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 153.00 against the euro, 178.00 against the pound, 140.00 against the greenback, 162.00 against the franc, 94.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 104.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken