

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance data from the UK is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector net borrowing data for November. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 12.9 billion from GBP 14.9 billion in October.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is set to publish gross wages for October.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases business sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is forecast to fall to 98 in December from 99 in November.



At 3.00 am ET, business and consumer confidence survey data is due from Sweden.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Distributive Trades survey results for December.



At 8.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent.



