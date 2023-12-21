

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in November to the lowest level in five months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate dropped to 3.5 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



There were 357,000 unemployed people in November, down from 361,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, declined to 8.2 percent in November from 8.4 percent in October.



