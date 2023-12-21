

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire the business of media and marketing technology company,Jixie. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Jixie will bolster Accenture Song's marketing transformation capabilities to help Indonesian businesses deliver more efficient and effective marketing efforts for sustainable growth, Accenture said in a statement on Thursday.



Headquartered in Singapore with a focus on servicing clients in Indonesia, Jixie offers a comprehensive suite of monetization and marketing growth tools. Its platform is a robust advertising ecosystem that connects publishers and brand owners with the ability to co-create solutions through reliable customer insights.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken