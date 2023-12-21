Base Resources Limited - Modern Slavery Statement - period ended 30 June 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21
AIM and Media Release
21 December 2023
Base Resources Limited
2023 Modern Slavery Statement
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its Modern Slavery Statement for the 12-month period ended 30 June 2023 is attached to this release.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|Australian Media Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Citadel Magnus
|Tavistock Communications
|Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
|Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
|Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
|Tel: +44 207 920 3150
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
2023 Modern Slavery Statement