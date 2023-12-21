Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

21 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 20/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 31,045 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 476.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 470.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 472.99p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,604,766 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,604,766. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 609,131 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,775,196.66.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 472.98p 24,165 Chi-X (CHIX) 472.88p 2,819 BATE (BATE) 473.09p 2,511 Aquis (AQXE) 473.25p 1,020 Turquoise (TRQX) 473.52p 530

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 280 470.20 08:14:58 00383165145TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 470.20 08:16:58 00383165434TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 58 472.60 08:45:38 00383169645TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 472.60 08:50:41 00383170116TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 472.60 08:50:41 00383170117TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 472.60 08:54:44 00383170643TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 472.60 08:54:44 00383170642TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 472.60 08:59:45 00383171310TRLO0.1.1 XLON 54 472.60 09:03:49 00383172031TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 472.60 09:03:49 00383172032TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 472.60 09:08:52 00383172910TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 472.60 09:12:54 00383173601TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 472.60 09:17:58 00383174212TRLO0.1.1 XLON 194 472.60 09:17:58 00383174213TRLO0.1.1 XLON 77 472.80 09:20:37 00383174571TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 472.80 09:22:02 00383174807TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 472.60 09:29:01 00383175746TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 472.60 09:33:51 00383176675TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 2 471.80 09:35:01 00383176825TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 472.60 09:36:31 00383177064TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 472.60 09:40:08 00383177768TRLO0.1.1 BATE 23 472.60 09:40:40 00383177864TRLO0.1.1 BATE 209 472.60 09:40:40 00383177865TRLO0.1.1 BATE 53 471.80 09:48:59 00383179131TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 473.20 09:52:17 00383179695TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 471.80 09:52:48 00383179737TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 505 471.80 09:52:48 00383179738TRLO0.1.1 XLON 535 471.80 09:52:48 00383179740TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1407 471.80 09:52:48 00383179739TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 471.80 10:14:45 00383183856TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 473.00 10:16:55 00383184291TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 473.00 10:16:55 00383184292TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 472.60 10:33:46 00383186793TRLO0.1.1 BATE 238 471.80 10:45:32 00383188510TRLO0.1.1 XLON 262 471.80 10:45:32 00383188511TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 471.80 10:45:45 00383188527TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 18 471.80 10:45:45 00383188528TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 471.80 10:45:45 00383188529TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 51 472.00 10:54:56 00383190174TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 472.60 11:02:59 00383191452TRLO0.1.1 XLON 236 472.40 11:16:08 00383193478TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 472.40 11:16:56 00383193539TRLO0.1.1 XLON 373 472.40 11:18:01 00383193662TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 472.40 11:18:39 00383193866TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 48 472.40 11:21:59 00383194270TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1257 472.50 11:37:20 00383196220TRLO0.1.1 XLON 279 471.80 11:39:10 00383196562TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 471.80 11:39:10 00383196563TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 102 471.80 11:39:10 00383196564TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 840 471.80 11:39:10 00383196565TRLO0.1.1 XLON 465 471.80 11:39:10 00383196566TRLO0.1.1 XLON 94 471.60 11:39:10 00383196567TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 471.80 11:39:10 00383196568TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 471.80 11:48:44 00383197983TRLO0.1.1 BATE 133 471.80 11:48:44 00383197984TRLO0.1.1 BATE 152 472.20 11:49:09 00383198129TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 8 470.80 11:56:45 00383199429TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 470.80 12:04:56 00383200547TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 471.80 12:06:23 00383200688TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 471.00 12:10:46 00383201401TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 387 471.00 12:10:46 00383201402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 471.00 12:10:46 00383201403TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 471.00 12:10:46 00383201404TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 56 471.40 12:41:00 00383205537TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 471.40 12:41:20 00383205585TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 471.60 12:46:21 00383206255TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 472.20 12:47:44 00383206436TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 297 471.80 12:49:14 00383206601TRLO0.1.1 XLON 263 471.80 12:49:14 00383206602TRLO0.1.1 XLON 321 471.80 13:01:32 00383209539TRLO0.1.1 XLON 519 471.80 13:01:42 00383209605TRLO0.1.1 XLON 142 472.20 13:01:45 00383209616TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 134 472.20 13:03:05 00383210015TRLO0.1.1 XLON 376 472.20 13:03:05 00383210016TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 472.20 13:09:49 00383211913TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 560 472.20 13:09:49 00383211914TRLO0.1.1 XLON 35 473.20 13:17:24 00383213760TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 14 473.60 13:34:26 00383219027TRLO0.1.1 BATE 10 474.80 13:43:10 00383221870TRLO0.1.1 XLON 23 475.20 13:45:32 00383222742TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 838 474.80 13:50:04 00383224201TRLO0.1.1 XLON 195 475.80 13:50:07 00383224381TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 474.80 13:52:23 00383225399TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 475.20 13:52:23 00383225400TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 279 474.60 13:52:23 00383225401TRLO0.1.1 BATE 53 474.00 13:52:23 00383225403TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 840 474.80 13:52:23 00383225402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 474.40 13:52:23 00383225404TRLO0.1.1 XLON 560 473.80 13:55:19 00383226317TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 474.80 13:58:06 00383227089TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 473.20 14:10:14 00383231213TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 102 473.20 14:10:14 00383231214TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 265 473.20 14:10:14 00383231215TRLO0.1.1 BATE 311 473.20 14:10:14 00383231217TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 240 473.20 14:10:14 00383231216TRLO0.1.1 BATE 100 473.20 14:10:14 00383231218TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 840 473.20 14:10:14 00383231219TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 473.20 14:10:14 00383231220TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 41 473.20 14:10:14 00383231221TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 61 473.80 14:12:07 00383231836TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 473.80 14:12:35 00383231929TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 473.80 14:17:08 00383233372TRLO0.1.1 XLON 840 473.00 14:21:49 00383234740TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 472.80 14:21:58 00383234751TRLO0.1.1 XLON 768 472.60 14:26:23 00383236153TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 472.40 14:35:23 00383241481TRLO0.1.1 XLON 560 471.80 14:36:56 00383242152TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 471.80 14:36:57 00383242157TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 17 471.80 14:37:04 00383242188TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 49 472.40 14:43:08 00383244567TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 472.80 15:08:27 00383255211TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 279 472.80 15:08:27 00383255212TRLO0.1.1 BATE 68 472.80 15:08:27 00383255213TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 47 473.80 15:09:09 00383255568TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 473.80 15:10:00 00383256042TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 473.80 15:10:00 00383256043TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 474.20 15:12:21 00383257645TRLO0.1.1 XLON 318 475.20 15:33:21 00383268886TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 475.20 15:33:21 00383268887TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 80 475.20 15:33:21 00383268888TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 560 475.20 15:33:21 00383268889TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 475.20 15:33:21 00383268890TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 840 475.00 15:34:26 00383269441TRLO0.1.1 XLON 401 473.00 15:34:26 00383269487TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1552 473.00 15:34:26 00383269488TRLO0.1.1 XLON 840 474.00 15:49:21 00383277204TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 473.60 15:49:45 00383277348TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 35 473.60 15:49:45 00383277349TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 56 473.80 15:59:18 00383281823TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 476.00 16:14:16 00383290066TRLO0.1.1 XLON 75 476.00 16:14:16 00383290067TRLO0.1.1 XLON 288 476.00 16:14:16 00383290068TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 476.20 16:17:30 00383292520TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 102 475.60 16:17:46 00383292703TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 210 475.60 16:17:46 00383292704TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 200 475.40 16:17:46 00383292705TRLO0.1.1 XLON 640 475.40 16:17:46 00383292706TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 474.80 16:18:36 00383293201TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02