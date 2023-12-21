Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21
21 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
20/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
31,045
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
476.20p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
470.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
472.99p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,604,766 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,604,766. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 609,131 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,775,196.66.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
472.98p
24,165
Chi-X (CHIX)
472.88p
2,819
BATE (BATE)
473.09p
2,511
Aquis (AQXE)
473.25p
1,020
Turquoise (TRQX)
473.52p
530
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
280
470.20
08:14:58
00383165145TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
470.20
08:16:58
00383165434TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
58
472.60
08:45:38
00383169645TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
472.60
08:50:41
00383170116TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
472.60
08:50:41
00383170117TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
472.60
08:54:44
00383170643TRLO0.1.1
XLON
57
472.60
08:54:44
00383170642TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
472.60
08:59:45
00383171310TRLO0.1.1
XLON
54
472.60
09:03:49
00383172031TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
472.60
09:03:49
00383172032TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
472.60
09:08:52
00383172910TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
472.60
09:12:54
00383173601TRLO0.1.1
XLON
57
472.60
09:17:58
00383174212TRLO0.1.1
XLON
194
472.60
09:17:58
00383174213TRLO0.1.1
XLON
77
472.80
09:20:37
00383174571TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
472.80
09:22:02
00383174807TRLO0.1.1
XLON
49
472.60
09:29:01
00383175746TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
472.60
09:33:51
00383176675TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
2
471.80
09:35:01
00383176825TRLO0.1.1
XLON
17
472.60
09:36:31
00383177064TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
472.60
09:40:08
00383177768TRLO0.1.1
BATE
23
472.60
09:40:40
00383177864TRLO0.1.1
BATE
209
472.60
09:40:40
00383177865TRLO0.1.1
BATE
53
471.80
09:48:59
00383179131TRLO0.1.1
XLON
25
473.20
09:52:17
00383179695TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
471.80
09:52:48
00383179737TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
505
471.80
09:52:48
00383179738TRLO0.1.1
XLON
535
471.80
09:52:48
00383179740TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1407
471.80
09:52:48
00383179739TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
471.80
10:14:45
00383183856TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
473.00
10:16:55
00383184291TRLO0.1.1
XLON
160
473.00
10:16:55
00383184292TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
472.60
10:33:46
00383186793TRLO0.1.1
BATE
238
471.80
10:45:32
00383188510TRLO0.1.1
XLON
262
471.80
10:45:32
00383188511TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
471.80
10:45:45
00383188527TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
18
471.80
10:45:45
00383188528TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
471.80
10:45:45
00383188529TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
51
472.00
10:54:56
00383190174TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
472.60
11:02:59
00383191452TRLO0.1.1
XLON
236
472.40
11:16:08
00383193478TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
472.40
11:16:56
00383193539TRLO0.1.1
XLON
373
472.40
11:18:01
00383193662TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
472.40
11:18:39
00383193866TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
48
472.40
11:21:59
00383194270TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1257
472.50
11:37:20
00383196220TRLO0.1.1
XLON
279
471.80
11:39:10
00383196562TRLO0.1.1
BATE
280
471.80
11:39:10
00383196563TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
102
471.80
11:39:10
00383196564TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
840
471.80
11:39:10
00383196565TRLO0.1.1
XLON
465
471.80
11:39:10
00383196566TRLO0.1.1
XLON
94
471.60
11:39:10
00383196567TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
471.80
11:39:10
00383196568TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
471.80
11:48:44
00383197983TRLO0.1.1
BATE
133
471.80
11:48:44
00383197984TRLO0.1.1
BATE
152
472.20
11:49:09
00383198129TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
8
470.80
11:56:45
00383199429TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
470.80
12:04:56
00383200547TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
471.80
12:06:23
00383200688TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
471.00
12:10:46
00383201401TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
387
471.00
12:10:46
00383201402TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
471.00
12:10:46
00383201403TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
471.00
12:10:46
00383201404TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
56
471.40
12:41:00
00383205537TRLO0.1.1
XLON
74
471.40
12:41:20
00383205585TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
471.60
12:46:21
|
00383206255TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
472.20
12:47:44
00383206436TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
297
471.80
12:49:14
00383206601TRLO0.1.1
XLON
263
471.80
12:49:14
00383206602TRLO0.1.1
XLON
321
471.80
13:01:32
00383209539TRLO0.1.1
XLON
519
471.80
13:01:42
00383209605TRLO0.1.1
XLON
142
472.20
13:01:45
00383209616TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
134
472.20
13:03:05
00383210015TRLO0.1.1
XLON
376
472.20
13:03:05
00383210016TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
472.20
13:09:49
00383211913TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
560
472.20
13:09:49
00383211914TRLO0.1.1
XLON
35
473.20
13:17:24
00383213760TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
14
473.60
13:34:26
00383219027TRLO0.1.1
BATE
10
474.80
13:43:10
00383221870TRLO0.1.1
XLON
23
475.20
13:45:32
00383222742TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
838
474.80
13:50:04
00383224201TRLO0.1.1
XLON
195
475.80
13:50:07
00383224381TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
474.80
13:52:23
00383225399TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
280
475.20
13:52:23
00383225400TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
279
474.60
13:52:23
00383225401TRLO0.1.1
BATE
53
474.00
13:52:23
00383225403TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
840
474.80
13:52:23
00383225402TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
474.40
13:52:23
00383225404TRLO0.1.1
XLON
560
473.80
13:55:19
00383226317TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
474.80
13:58:06
00383227089TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
473.20
14:10:14
00383231213TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
102
473.20
14:10:14
00383231214TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
265
473.20
14:10:14
00383231215TRLO0.1.1
BATE
311
473.20
14:10:14
00383231217TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
240
473.20
14:10:14
00383231216TRLO0.1.1
BATE
100
473.20
14:10:14
00383231218TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
840
473.20
14:10:14
00383231219TRLO0.1.1
XLON
44
473.20
14:10:14
00383231220TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
41
473.20
14:10:14
00383231221TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
61
473.80
14:12:07
00383231836TRLO0.1.1
XLON
61
473.80
14:12:35
00383231929TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
473.80
14:17:08
00383233372TRLO0.1.1
XLON
840
473.00
14:21:49
00383234740TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
472.80
14:21:58
00383234751TRLO0.1.1
XLON
768
472.60
14:26:23
00383236153TRLO0.1.1
XLON
51
472.40
14:35:23
00383241481TRLO0.1.1
XLON
560
471.80
14:36:56
00383242152TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
471.80
14:36:57
00383242157TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
17
471.80
14:37:04
00383242188TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
49
472.40
14:43:08
00383244567TRLO0.1.1
XLON
124
472.80
15:08:27
00383255211TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
279
472.80
15:08:27
00383255212TRLO0.1.1
BATE
68
472.80
15:08:27
00383255213TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
47
473.80
15:09:09
00383255568TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
473.80
15:10:00
00383256042TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
473.80
15:10:00
00383256043TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
474.20
15:12:21
00383257645TRLO0.1.1
XLON
318
475.20
15:33:21
00383268886TRLO0.1.1
BATE
280
475.20
15:33:21
00383268887TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
80
475.20
15:33:21
00383268888TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
560
475.20
15:33:21
00383268889TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
475.20
15:33:21
00383268890TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
840
475.00
15:34:26
00383269441TRLO0.1.1
XLON
401
473.00
15:34:26
00383269487TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1552
473.00
15:34:26
00383269488TRLO0.1.1
XLON
840
474.00
15:49:21
00383277204TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
473.60
15:49:45
00383277348TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
35
473.60
15:49:45
00383277349TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
56
473.80
15:59:18
00383281823TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
476.00
16:14:16
00383290066TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
476.00
16:14:16
00383290067TRLO0.1.1
XLON
288
476.00
16:14:16
00383290068TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
476.20
16:17:30
00383292520TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
102
475.60
16:17:46
00383292703TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
210
475.60
16:17:46
00383292704TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
200
475.40
16:17:46
00383292705TRLO0.1.1
XLON
640
475.40
16:17:46
00383292706TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
474.80
16:18:36
00383293201TRLO0.1.1
XLON
