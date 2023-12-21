Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
21.12.23
08:05 Uhr
5,300 Euro
-0,020
-0,38 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2805,70009:06
PR Newswire
21.12.2023 | 08:06
71 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 21

21 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

20/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

31,045

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

476.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

470.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

472.99p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,604,766 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,604,766. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 609,131 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,775,196.66.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

472.98p

24,165

Chi-X (CHIX)

472.88p

2,819

BATE (BATE)

473.09p

2,511

Aquis (AQXE)

473.25p

1,020

Turquoise (TRQX)

473.52p

530

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

280

470.20

08:14:58

00383165145TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

470.20

08:16:58

00383165434TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

58

472.60

08:45:38

00383169645TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

472.60

08:50:41

00383170116TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

472.60

08:50:41

00383170117TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

472.60

08:54:44

00383170643TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

472.60

08:54:44

00383170642TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

472.60

08:59:45

00383171310TRLO0.1.1

XLON

54

472.60

09:03:49

00383172031TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

472.60

09:03:49

00383172032TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

472.60

09:08:52

00383172910TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

472.60

09:12:54

00383173601TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

472.60

09:17:58

00383174212TRLO0.1.1

XLON

194

472.60

09:17:58

00383174213TRLO0.1.1

XLON

77

472.80

09:20:37

00383174571TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

472.80

09:22:02

00383174807TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

472.60

09:29:01

00383175746TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

472.60

09:33:51

00383176675TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

2

471.80

09:35:01

00383176825TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

472.60

09:36:31

00383177064TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

472.60

09:40:08

00383177768TRLO0.1.1

BATE

23

472.60

09:40:40

00383177864TRLO0.1.1

BATE

209

472.60

09:40:40

00383177865TRLO0.1.1

BATE

53

471.80

09:48:59

00383179131TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

473.20

09:52:17

00383179695TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

471.80

09:52:48

00383179737TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

505

471.80

09:52:48

00383179738TRLO0.1.1

XLON

535

471.80

09:52:48

00383179740TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1407

471.80

09:52:48

00383179739TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

471.80

10:14:45

00383183856TRLO0.1.1

XLON

78

473.00

10:16:55

00383184291TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

473.00

10:16:55

00383184292TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

472.60

10:33:46

00383186793TRLO0.1.1

BATE

238

471.80

10:45:32

00383188510TRLO0.1.1

XLON

262

471.80

10:45:32

00383188511TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

471.80

10:45:45

00383188527TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

18

471.80

10:45:45

00383188528TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

471.80

10:45:45

00383188529TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

51

472.00

10:54:56

00383190174TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

472.60

11:02:59

00383191452TRLO0.1.1

XLON

236

472.40

11:16:08

00383193478TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

472.40

11:16:56

00383193539TRLO0.1.1

XLON

373

472.40

11:18:01

00383193662TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

472.40

11:18:39

00383193866TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

48

472.40

11:21:59

00383194270TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1257

472.50

11:37:20

00383196220TRLO0.1.1

XLON

279

471.80

11:39:10

00383196562TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

471.80

11:39:10

00383196563TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

102

471.80

11:39:10

00383196564TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

840

471.80

11:39:10

00383196565TRLO0.1.1

XLON

465

471.80

11:39:10

00383196566TRLO0.1.1

XLON

94

471.60

11:39:10

00383196567TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

471.80

11:39:10

00383196568TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

471.80

11:48:44

00383197983TRLO0.1.1

BATE

133

471.80

11:48:44

00383197984TRLO0.1.1

BATE

152

472.20

11:49:09

00383198129TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

8

470.80

11:56:45

00383199429TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

470.80

12:04:56

00383200547TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

471.80

12:06:23

00383200688TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

471.00

12:10:46

00383201401TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

387

471.00

12:10:46

00383201402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

471.00

12:10:46

00383201403TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

471.00

12:10:46

00383201404TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

56

471.40

12:41:00

00383205537TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

471.40

12:41:20

00383205585TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

471.60

12:46:21

00383206255TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

472.20

12:47:44

00383206436TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

297

471.80

12:49:14

00383206601TRLO0.1.1

XLON

263

471.80

12:49:14

00383206602TRLO0.1.1

XLON

321

471.80

13:01:32

00383209539TRLO0.1.1

XLON

519

471.80

13:01:42

00383209605TRLO0.1.1

XLON

142

472.20

13:01:45

00383209616TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

134

472.20

13:03:05

00383210015TRLO0.1.1

XLON

376

472.20

13:03:05

00383210016TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

472.20

13:09:49

00383211913TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

560

472.20

13:09:49

00383211914TRLO0.1.1

XLON

35

473.20

13:17:24

00383213760TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

473.60

13:34:26

00383219027TRLO0.1.1

BATE

10

474.80

13:43:10

00383221870TRLO0.1.1

XLON

23

475.20

13:45:32

00383222742TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

838

474.80

13:50:04

00383224201TRLO0.1.1

XLON

195

475.80

13:50:07

00383224381TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

474.80

13:52:23

00383225399TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

475.20

13:52:23

00383225400TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

279

474.60

13:52:23

00383225401TRLO0.1.1

BATE

53

474.00

13:52:23

00383225403TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

840

474.80

13:52:23

00383225402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

474.40

13:52:23

00383225404TRLO0.1.1

XLON

560

473.80

13:55:19

00383226317TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

474.80

13:58:06

00383227089TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

473.20

14:10:14

00383231213TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

102

473.20

14:10:14

00383231214TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

265

473.20

14:10:14

00383231215TRLO0.1.1

BATE

311

473.20

14:10:14

00383231217TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

240

473.20

14:10:14

00383231216TRLO0.1.1

BATE

100

473.20

14:10:14

00383231218TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

840

473.20

14:10:14

00383231219TRLO0.1.1

XLON

44

473.20

14:10:14

00383231220TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

41

473.20

14:10:14

00383231221TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

61

473.80

14:12:07

00383231836TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

473.80

14:12:35

00383231929TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

473.80

14:17:08

00383233372TRLO0.1.1

XLON

840

473.00

14:21:49

00383234740TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

472.80

14:21:58

00383234751TRLO0.1.1

XLON

768

472.60

14:26:23

00383236153TRLO0.1.1

XLON

51

472.40

14:35:23

00383241481TRLO0.1.1

XLON

560

471.80

14:36:56

00383242152TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

471.80

14:36:57

00383242157TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

17

471.80

14:37:04

00383242188TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

49

472.40

14:43:08

00383244567TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

472.80

15:08:27

00383255211TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

279

472.80

15:08:27

00383255212TRLO0.1.1

BATE

68

472.80

15:08:27

00383255213TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

47

473.80

15:09:09

00383255568TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

473.80

15:10:00

00383256042TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

473.80

15:10:00

00383256043TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

474.20

15:12:21

00383257645TRLO0.1.1

XLON

318

475.20

15:33:21

00383268886TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

475.20

15:33:21

00383268887TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

80

475.20

15:33:21

00383268888TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

560

475.20

15:33:21

00383268889TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

475.20

15:33:21

00383268890TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

840

475.00

15:34:26

00383269441TRLO0.1.1

XLON

401

473.00

15:34:26

00383269487TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1552

473.00

15:34:26

00383269488TRLO0.1.1

XLON

840

474.00

15:49:21

00383277204TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

473.60

15:49:45

00383277348TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

35

473.60

15:49:45

00383277349TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

473.80

15:59:18

00383281823TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

476.00

16:14:16

00383290066TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

476.00

16:14:16

00383290067TRLO0.1.1

XLON

288

476.00

16:14:16

00383290068TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

476.20

16:17:30

00383292520TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

102

475.60

16:17:46

00383292703TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

210

475.60

16:17:46

00383292704TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

200

475.40

16:17:46

00383292705TRLO0.1.1

XLON

640

475.40

16:17:46

00383292706TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

474.80

16:18:36

00383293201TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


