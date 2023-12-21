DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.290 GBP1.130 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.285 GBP1.108 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.28525 GBP1.117873

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 20 December 2023 the Company purchased a total of 172,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis. The price paid per ordinary shares was GBP1.112.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,237,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 1.290 XDUB 08:14:29 00068233743TRLO0 9500 1.285 XDUB 10:26:29 00068237943TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 71 110.80 XLON 09:56:50 00068237145TRLO0 808 110.80 XLON 09:56:50 00068237146TRLO0 2227 111.00 XLON 10:32:36 00068238043TRLO0 2205 111.40 XLON 13:22:12 00068241563TRLO0 2211 112.00 XLON 14:28:23 00068243777TRLO0 2478 113.00 XLON 15:55:29 00068246808TRLO0

