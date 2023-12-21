

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit widened in the financial year to November to the second highest level on record, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday.



In the financial year to November, government borrowing increased by GBP 24.4 billion from the same period last year to GBP 116.4 billion. This was the second highest financial year-to-November borrowing on record.



At the end of November, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks totalled GBP 2.67 trillion, which was equivalent to about 97.5 percent of gross domestic product.



However, in November, public sector net borrowing decreased GBP 0.9 billion to GBP 14.3 billion in November. That said, this was the fourth highest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



