Groupe Casino: Convening of Casino shareholders and creditors as affected parties to vote on the accelerated safeguard plans; Availability of the draft accelerated safeguard plans Update of the Consortium's business plan

Paris, 21 December 2023

Convening the classes of affected parties

By judgments dated 25 October 2023, the Commercial Court of Paris ruled in favor of Casino's request and opened accelerated safeguard proceedings in its favor and in favor of certain of its subsidiaries1 for a two-month period. As mentioned in the press release published by Casino on 11 December 2023, these accelerated safeguard proceedings were extended by a judgment of the Commercial Court of Paris for a further two months (from 25 December 2025 until 25 February 2024).

In this context, in their capacity as judicial administrators (administrateurs judiciaires) of Casino, Maître Aurélia Perdereau, Maître Hélène Bourbouloux and Maître Frédéric Abitbol, have today convened all relevant classes of affected parties, shareholders of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and creditors to vote on the draft accelerated safeguard plans which will be submitted to them.

The classes of affected parties will thus be able to vote on the draft plans, either electronically between 21 December 2023 and 10 January 2024 (with the votes being recorded on 11 January 2024) or, in the case of shareholders, in person at the meeting of the class of shareholders to be held on 11 January 2024, all in accordance with the specific procedures set out in the rules of procedure of the classes of affected parties and the notices of meeting.

To this end, the convening notices, as well as the notice of meeting serving as the convening notice for the shareholders' class, are subject to legal publicity and were published in the bulletin of required legal notices (Le bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires - BALO) and the legal notices section of "La Tribune" today. They are also accessible, along with the internal regulations of the classes of parties affected and the voting procedures and all the documents that must be made available to creditors and shareholders under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions, on Casino's website in the "Financial Restructuring" section (see Appendix).

The classes of affected parties, including the class of shareholders, will vote at the level of each Casino Group company concerned on a single resolution, i.e. approval of the accelerated safeguard plan regarding each of these companies.

Availability of the draft safeguard plans

The draft accelerated safeguard plans, prepared by Casino with the assistance of the judicial administrators, on the basis of which all classes of affected parties will vote by correspondence at the level of each group entity concerned between 21 December 2023 and 10 January 2024 (or, as the case may be, on 11 January 2024, in person for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon's shareholders) are now available on the Company's website in the "Financial Restructuring" section (see Appendix).

At the end of the vote, the results will be published on Casino's website.

The technical terms and conditions of the equity transactions provided for in the draft accelerated safeguard plan of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to be submitted to the Commercial Court of Paris for review, and the transactions to be carried out subsequently, are described in further detail in the Appendix, which is also available in the "Accelerated safeguard proceeding" section (link).

Update of the consortium's business plan

The Consortium, comprised of EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac and Attestor, has updated its business plan to take into account the updated 2023 forecasts for France (see press release dated 22 November 2023) and the announcement that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Auchan Retail and Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires regarding the disposal of the majority of Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets to occur during the second quarter in 2024 (see press release dated 18 December 2023). It appears from the revised business of the consortium a 2024 EBITDA of €126m (vs. €316m in the previous business plan of the consortium), reaching €920m in 2028 (vs. €949m in the previous business plan of the consortium).The updated business plan is available on Casino's website in the "Accelerated safeguard proceeding" section (link).

* * *

