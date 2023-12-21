

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate remained stable in November after rising in the previous month, the labour force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.7 percent in November, the same as in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people was 110,000 in November, compared to 112,000 a year ago, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.3 percent versus 70.0 percent in October.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate edged down to 70.2 percent in November from 70.3 percent a month ago.



The jobless rate remained stable at 3.6 percent over a three-month period in October, compared to September.



The unemployment rate for October indicates the average for September to November, and that for September, reflects the average for August to October.



