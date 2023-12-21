DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 236.2428 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 245560 CODE: CS1 LN ISIN: FR0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 293279 EQS News ID: 1801731 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 21, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)