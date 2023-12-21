DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Dec-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.7077 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44325495 CODE: WSRI LN ISIN: LU1861134382 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN Sequence No.: 293358 EQS News ID: 1801889 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801889&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2023 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)